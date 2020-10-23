Twitter Blue Checks Mock Trump's 'Coyote' Remark and It Ends Disastrously for Them

Twitter blue checks who tried to mock President Trump for saying “coyotes” smuggle children across the southern border of the United States learned the hard way that Trump was not actually talking about the animal.

“Did @realDonaldTrump just say 545 kids they can’t find their parents for came over through ‘cartels and coyotes’?!” asked Dar’shun Kendrick, a corporate attorney and state representative in Georgia who supports Joe Biden. “How the hell does a coyote bring a whole human across the border?!”

Did @realDonaldTrump just say 545 kids they can't find their parents for came over through "cartels and coyotes"?! How the hell does a coyote bring a whole human across the border?! Lord—–stop talking. #FinalDebate — Dar'shun Kendrick (@DarshunKendrick) October 23, 2020

Another Twitter blue check who seems not to be aware of the term is Harvard college student David Hogg.

Imagine calling the immigrant parents that bring their children to the United States for a better life “Coyotes” The level of xenophobia is sickening. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) October 23, 2020

It would be funny if they were the only ones unaware that a “coyote” is a paid human smuggler who assists illegal immigrants trying to cross the border. In fact, many anti-Trump blue checks on Twitter were completely ignorant about the term:

Tonight on blue checkmark twitter, they don’t know what coyotes are. (This isn’t even half of all I found 🥴) pic.twitter.com/Jsh57jSBb1 — Sophia Narwitz (@SophNar0747) October 23, 2020

These people were so desperate to criticize Trump for using a term they actually didn’t know the meaning of. It’s kind of the perfect metaphor for Joe Biden supporters. They hate Trump so much they’ll criticize him over an issue they clearly aren’t well informed about.

This tweet captures the epic fail of anti-Trump blue checks on Twitter perfectly.

Democrats trying to fact check Trump like https://t.co/Ow5UJ9SDWp pic.twitter.com/AfFLTeXK7j — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) October 23, 2020

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis