Michigan GOP Senate Candidate John James Puts Biden in His Place in Epic Fashion

On Friday, Joe Biden attacked John James, the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, calling him a “disaster.”

John James, who is in a tight race to unseat the incumbent Democrat, Senator Gary Peters (D-MI), responded to Biden’s attack in a video posted on Twitter, during which he pointed out that the only reason he is where he is today is because he was Barack Obama’s vice president.

“Joe Biden, don’t forget your place in black America,” James said. “You’re only where you are because you were Barack Obama’s vice president. That’s it. That’s it. The people who you rely on so desperately for the position you’re in, and for the position you want, are African Americans. Yet, you continue to insult us.”

James continued, “You ain’t black if you don’t vote for me, asking somebody if they’re a junkie, calling the president, Barack Obama, clean, as if he wouldn’t be for some other reason. You have some serious issues, Joe Biden, the biggest of which being you were in power for 44 years and black folks continued to fall behind. You have problems, Joe Biden, because the same votes that you’re courting, talking about racial injustice, you authored the crime bill—or have you forgotten? You’re responsible for sending a generation of what you call super predators to jail. You’re responsible for breaking the black family apart or at least not helping, continuing to support sending us to failing schools, making sure that our outcomes are tied to our ZIP Codes.”

Yes, @JoeBiden. I am a disaster for national Democrats’ narrative. A black man who thinks for himself. #YouAintBlack ?! https://t.co/iRGxbpB7ZI pic.twitter.com/0KChHJMbFU — John James (@JohnJamesMI) October 16, 2020

The Trafalgar Group, one of the most accurate polling outfits of the 2016 election, has James with a slim lead in this election.

