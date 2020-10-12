Election 2020

[videos ] What if Biden and Harris Held a Campaign Event Together... And Nobody Showed Up?

By Matt Margolis Oct 12, 2020 12:10 PM EST
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

That is actually not a hypothetical question. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris held their first campaign event together in the battleground state of Arizona, and a local news reporter outside the event was left stunned at the lack of supporters rallying outside the event.

Vice President Pence, however, visited Arizona last week, and, well, the difference is striking:

Trump campaign senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis noted that more people showed up to see her, Trump campaign director of strategic communications Marc Lotter, and senior adviser John Pence when they visited Arizona for an event.

While polls show Trump trailing in Arizona, the undeniable enthusiasm gap between Trump and Biden in this battleground state has me, for the first time, thinking that Trump might keep Arizona in the red this year.

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trumpand the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

   

