Gaffe-O-Matic: In One Day, Joe Biden Rolls Out Three Laughable Blunders

Former Vice President Joe Biden is running for the most powerful office on earth. Biden had a very bad day on Monday, making a series of gaffes that once again destroy confidence in his ability to be president.

First, Biden forgot Mitt Romney’s name while attempting to explain why he opposes Senate Democrats targeting Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Catholic faith.

“You may remember, I got in trouble when we were running against that senator who was a Mormon, the governor,” Biden said. Is Mitt Romney that forgettable?

WATCH: Joe Biden can't remember Mitt Romney's name pic.twitter.com/4vBDj2rOZC — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 12, 2020

Later, in Toledo, Ohio, Biden forgot which office he is actually running for. Which seems like a big problem considering he’s been running for president for over a year.

Joe Biden: "I'm running as a proud Democrat for the Senate" pic.twitter.com/7LTFdJQMgF — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 12, 2020

Biden also got the website wrong when telling voters in Ohio where to go online to get voting information.

After saying he's running for Senate, a confused Joe Biden tells voters to go to https://t.co/TTd1C2F56c, which is not a real website. pic.twitter.com/wYnlQ3AE9E — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 12, 2020

And we’re supposed to believe Biden is fit for office?

