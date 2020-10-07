CAUGHT! Video Proves 'Undecided' Voters At Biden's NBC Town Hall Were Actually Biden Supporters - And NBC Knew!

Two “undecided” voters featured during an NBC News town hall earlier this week were not “undecided” voters at all. They were voters who previously announced their support for Biden on MSNBC back in August, according to a report from Washington Free Beacon.

Lawyer Peter Gonzalez and marketing executive Ismael Llano posed questions to Biden during a town hall on Monday, when he appeared before what the network described as an “audience of undecided Florida voters.” Both Gonzalez and Llano, however, were featured in an MSNBC segment in August to explain why they support Biden. “If we get four more years of Trump, good luck, and good luck with the future attracting younger voters,” Gonzalez said as an MSNBC chyron noted he was “voting for Biden.” Llano was also identified as “voting for Biden” and offered praise for the former vice president.

NBC’s Lester Holt described Llano as someone who “voted for Hillary Clinton four years ago but has voted Republican in the past.”

Gonzalez, however, gave Biden a softball question clearly designed to give him the opportunity to ease concerns about his being beholden to the radical left.

“Cuban American and Venezuelan voters here in South Florida are being targeted with messages by the Trump campaign claiming that a vote for Joe Biden is a vote for the radical left and socialism, and even communism,” Gonzalez said. “What can you tell people in my family, my friends—who are understandably concerned with that issue—that would make them feel comfortable voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris?”

The Free Beacon has compiled clips of the so-called “undecided voters” from Monday night and compared them to what the voters had previously said on MSNBC.

.@NBCNews featured a pair of "undecided" voters during a network town hall earlier this week who had previously declared their support for Democratic nominee @JoeBiden on the network's sister channel, @MSNBC. via @CAndersonMO and @DavidRutz pic.twitter.com/gKW1Sh3bb5 — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 6, 2020

This is not the first time anti-Trump voters have been presented as undecided by the media. Last month ABC News did the same featuring, featuring multiple anti-Trump voters as undecided.

Why are these networks afraid to put legitimate undecided voters on to ask Joe Biden questions that they’d actually put on Biden supporters who have previously appeared on and presumably vetted by the same network?

Reporter Joe Concha says this story is about to get even bigger.

Four years ago, NBC somehow allowed the Access Hollywood tape of Trump to land in the hands of a Washington Post reporter. Four years later, a “town hall of undecided votes” was instead packed with Biden voters unbeknownst to the viewer. This cannot stand. Big story coming. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 7, 2020

Gird your loins, everyone!

