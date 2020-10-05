Wow—Joe Biden Just Made ANOTHER Comment on the Campaign Trail That Sounds Awfully Racist

During a campaign event in Tampa, Fla., Joe Biden made a rather bizarre comment that really shows us what the Democratic nominee thinks of black Americans.

“The American public, the blinders have been taken off. They’ve all of a sudden seen a hell of a lot clearer. Geez, the reason I was able to stay sequestered in my home is because some black woman was able to stock the grocery shelf.”

“Geez, the reason I was able to stay sequestered in my home is because some black woman was able to stack the grocery shelf.” —Joe Bidenpic.twitter.com/c6Q2CAJCOy — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) October 5, 2020

Um… what? This bizarre remark reminds me a lot of the time Biden said that “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids,” as well as other racist comments he’s made over the years.

Does Joe Biden assume that the only people who stock grocery store shelves wherever his handler shops for him are black women? What if they support Trump and “ain’t black”? Remember that one?

This is disgusting. Joe Biden: "If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't Black." pic.twitter.com/UvYZTjcPqZ — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) May 22, 2020

These and other comments continue to prove just how little Joe Biden really thinks of black Americans.

