BREAKING: Biden Reportedly Refusing to Allow Search for Electronic Earpiece Before Debate

On Tuesday morning the Trump campaign requested a new rule for the first presidential debate: that a third party inspect both candidates for electronic devices or transmitters. President Trump had already consented to such an inspection, and the Biden campaign had reportedly agreed to this days ago, but, Ebony Bowden of the New York Post reported moments ago that they are now declining.

NEW: Joe Biden’s campaign agreed to an inspection for electronic ear pieces at tonight’s debate several days ago but are now declining, a source familiar tells me. — Ebony Bowden (@ebonybowden) September 29, 2020

The Trump campaign has since confirmed this flip-flop.

“Joe Biden’s handlers several days ago agreed to a pre-debate inspection for electronic earpieces but today abruptly reversed themselves and declined,” Tim Murtaugh, communications director for the Trump campaign, said in a statement. “Biden’s handlers have asked for multiple breaks during the debate, which President Trump doesn’t need, so we have rejected that request. On top of the refusal to take a drug test, it seems pretty obvious that the Biden team is looking for any safety net they can find in the hours leading up to the debate.”

Joe Biden’s handlers several days ago agreed to a pre-debate inspection for electronic earpieces but today abruptly reversed themselves & declined. Biden asked for multiple breaks during the debate, which President Trump doesn’t need, so we have rejected that request. Statement: pic.twitter.com/yIXd0TVWgi — Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) September 29, 2020

The first debate will be held tonight at 9 PM ET. PJ Media’s Stephen Green will be drunkblogging the debate.

