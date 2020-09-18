Biden Flip-Flops (Again) to Support Banning Fracking Again

During Joe Biden’s CNN town hall event Thursday, Biden made a huge mess out of his position on fracking, attempting to claim support for fracking before finally acknowledging that fracking workers would be forced to “transition” out of the industry.

“You said you won’t ban fracking but that you gradually want to move away from it ultimately. It sounds like you’re trying to have it both ways,” noted CNN’s Anderson Cooper. “Politically it’s understandable why you might say that, but if fracking contributes to climate change, and climate change is an existential threat, why should fracking continue at all?”

“Well, fracking has to continue because we need a transition,” Biden replied. “There’s no rationale to eliminate, right now, fracking.”

Biden admits he will ban fracking.pic.twitter.com/uDs5xdexnq — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) September 18, 2020

This is the complete opposite of what he said a few weeks ago when he unequivocally declared he would not ban fracking at all, even accusing President Trump about lying about his position on the issue.

“I am not banning fracking. Let me say that again: I am not banning fracking. No matter how many times Donald Trump lies about me,” Biden said while campaigning in Pennsylvania.

Biden discusses his energy plan: "I am not banning fracking. Let me say that again: I am not banning fracking. No matter how many times Donald Trump lies about me." https://t.co/LBywpukq9G pic.twitter.com/B5QXkBoQbt — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 31, 2020

This, of course, was the complete opposite of what he was saying during the primaries.

Yes. Biden wants to ban fracking.pic.twitter.com/gJxhOT3Uok — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) September 1, 2020

Anderson Cooper was (surprisingly) correct when he pointed out that Biden is trying to have it both ways on the issue of fracking, but make no mistake about it, Biden will ban fracking, and the states where fracking and natural gas are major industries will see their economies hit hard.

