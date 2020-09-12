Oops: Did Joe Biden Accidentally Show Us His Super-Secret Teleprompter For 'Spontaneous' Interviews Months Ago?

After months of suspicions that Joe Biden has been using a teleprompter for interviews, campaign press secretary T.J. Ducklo had a near meltdown on Fox News when asked by Brett Baier to respond to the allegations.

“This is straight from the Trump campaign talking points,” Ducklo said, dodging the question, before repeatedly refusing to give Baier a yes or no response to the question.

While it’s obvious to many of us that Biden is clearly using a teleprompter for interviews that are presented as off-the-cuff, the Biden campaign clearly doesn’t want to admit it.

Unfortunately for them, it seems Joe Biden may have already answered the question back in April, during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Below is a screenshot from Joe Biden’s interview. In it, he is showing James Corden family photos, because obviously, that’s normal for an interview with a presidential candidate. When he presents a black-and-white photo of him with his sons while they were college, a reflection of the screen Biden was looking during the interview becomes visible. In it, we can see a four-way split screen showing Biden’s video feed, Corden’s video feed, and two others, one showing green and blue text that’s clearly not centered vertically in the frame, suggesting it may have been scrolling text.

Did @JoeBiden show us his teleprompter back in April? This is a screenshot from his appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. What's that screen with the green and blue text? #AskingForAFriend pic.twitter.com/pNKUVlQ8AM — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) September 12, 2020

What is that frame with the text? Why are there two colors? Does one color represent Corden’s questions and the other Biden’s response? It doesn’t appear to be scrolling in this clip, which suggests that this was a legitimate off-the-cuff moment of the interview, but clearly, Biden’s at-home set-up shows that he has text being shown to him during interviews, thus proving that this interview, and most certainly others, are scripted.

You can watch the clip in the video below:

Is this proof that Biden has been using a teleprompter during interviews that should be off-the-cuff? If Biden needs a script during a softball interview with James Corden, then what does that say about him and his cognitive abilities?

TJ Ducklo refused to answer the question for a reason, but Biden may have already given us the answer.

