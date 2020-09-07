Kamala Harris Flip-Flops on Fracking After Polls Tighten in Pennsylvania

A week ago, Joe Biden notoriously flip-flopped on his long-held anti-fracking position while campaigning in Pennsylvania, where fracking is a major industry.

“I am not banning fracking. Let me say that again: I am not banning fracking. No matter how many times Donald Trump lies about me,” he said.

Unfortunately for him, there was ample evidence that he’s promised to end fracking if elected president.

Now that polls have tightened, and Trump and Biden are now tied in the state of Pennsylvania (a crucial swing state) Kamala Harris, who also campaigned on banning fracking, has also now flip-flopped on the issue. Harris now says she’s comfortable with Biden’s newfound support for fracking because (wait for it!) it provides “good-paying jobs in places like Pennsylvania.”

During her failed presidential bid, Kamala Harris promised she would ban fracking.

“There is no question I am in favor of banning fracking,” Harris said during a CNN town hall on climate change in September 2019.

The Biden-Harris campaign know that fracking and natural gas are important to the economy of Pennsylvania. After lurching further and further to the left during the primaries, they’re now trying to pivot back towards the center by reversing key positions they’ve long held onto to get support from the base of the Democratic Party. Now they’re desperately trying to pander to a crucial swing state and expect the public to trust them when they say they won’t ban fracking.

