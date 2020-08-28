Election 2020

Will Joe Biden Condemn His Supporters Who Harassed and Assaulted People Leaving the RNC?

By Matt Margolis Aug 28, 2020 10:48 AM EST
Last night, during and after the conclusion of the Republican National Convention, attendees leaving the White House were harassed and assaulted by a mob of Biden supporters. It didn’t matter who they were, even an elderly couple wasn’t exempt from their antics.

Townhall’s Julio Rosas was on the ground in Washington, D.C., and got videos of these “protestors” cornering a Secret Service agent.

U.S. Senator Rand Paul and his wife were among those harassed, and a police officer escorting them to safety was even attacked.

These are people who hate Trump and Republicans. Joe Biden has no doubt been told that polling shows that the riots are bad for his campaign. He needs to condemn the violence and harassment of Republicans and Trump supporters simply trying to leave the White House.

Will he do it?

