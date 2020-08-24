Trump Epically Trolls The Left at Republican National Convention

On Monday, President Trump was officially renominated as the Republican nominee for president of the United States. While speaking to a crowd in Charlotte, North Carolina, supporters chanted, “Four more years! Four more years!” as the president began to speak after his renomination.

“If you want to really drive them crazy, you’ll say ’12 more years,’” Trump told the crowd, who took the president’s advice and started cheering “Twelve more years! Twelve more years.”

“Four more years! Four more years!” “If you want to really drive them crazy, you'll say '12 more years.’”#GOPConvention pic.twitter.com/9PQr6uEa99 — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) August 24, 2020

Trump was clearly alluding to previous statements made suggesting he deserves a third term because of how the bogus Russian collusion investigation handicapped his administration during his first term.

“We are going to win four more years,” Trump said at a rally in Wisconsin last week. “And then after that, we’ll go for another four years because they spied on my campaign. We should get a redo of four years.”

Trump can’t legally serve more than two terms because of the 22nd Amendment but has been triggering the left with comments like this for a couple of years now.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis