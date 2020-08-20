EMBARRASSING: DNC Caught Using Duplicate Livestreams To Cheer Kamala After Her DNC Speech

Kamala Harris’s speech at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night was apparently so underwhelming that the Party couldn’t even find 30 people on livestream excited enough about her or her speech to cheer for her after she was done.

At the conclusion of Kamala’s speech, she turned to a large video wall off-stage displaying the livestreams of supporters clapping for her. It was an awkward moment that failed to capture the excitement and intensity of traditional conventions, but the Trump rapid response team discovered the real problem with it:

Apparently, the DNC couldn't even find 30 people who were excited about Kamala Harris, so they had to duplicate someone's livesteram pic.twitter.com/1cLhQRRkzg — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) August 20, 2020

It gets better. Those weren’t the only duplicates.

Oh, but wait! There were actually three duplicates!

mother of God there are more https://t.co/ENpNsTpTFo pic.twitter.com/htLcgoJMG9 — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) August 20, 2020

Imagine if something like this happened with the Republican National Convention. The media would mock the discovery as evidence of lack of enthusiasm for the Trump ticket, or, if any of the duped livestreams were of women or minorities, the GOP would be accused of trying to inflate their support amongst those demographics.

Of course, it actually seems very appropriate that it happened at the DNC:

I bet they all get to vote twice. https://t.co/u1FVy23S1S — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) August 20, 2020

Didn’t anyone planning the convention grow up in the 1980s?

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis