Trump Blasts Michelle Obama's 'Divisive' DNC Speech

President Trump responded to former first lady Michelle Obama’s Monday night speech during the virtual Democratic National Convention.

“Somebody please explain to @MichelleObama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren’t for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.

“Biden was merely an afterthought, a good reason for that very late & unenthusiastic endorsement. My Administration and I built the greatest economy in history, of any country, turned it off, saved millions of lives, and now am building an even greater economy than it was before. Jobs are flowing, NASDAQ is already at a record high, the rest to follow. Sit back & watch!”

….My Administration and I built the greatest economy in history, of any country, turned it off, saved millions of lives, and now am building an even greater economy than it was before. Jobs are flowing, NASDAQ is already at a record high, the rest to follow. Sit back & watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2020

Trump also noted that the Obama-Biden administration’s response to the H1N1 pandemic was “weak and pathetic” and then followed up by calling their administration the “most corrupt in history.”

Looking back into history, the response by the ObamaBiden team to the H1N1 Swine Flu was considered a weak and pathetic one. Check out the polling, it’s really bad. The big difference is that they got a free pass from the Corrupt Fake News Media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2020

The ObamaBiden Administration was the most corrupt in history, including the fact that they got caught SPYING ON MY CAMPAIGN, the biggest political scandal in the history of our Country. It’s called Treason, and more. Thanks for your very kind words Michelle! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2020

Trump also commented on Michelle Obama’s speech during an event marking the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

“She was over her head and frankly she should have made the speech live, which she didn’t do,” he said. “I thought it was a very divisive speech, extremely divisive.”

