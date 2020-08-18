Election 2020

Trump Blasts Michelle Obama's 'Divisive' DNC Speech

By Matt Margolis Aug 18, 2020 1:00 PM EST
Democratic National Convention via AP

President Trump responded to former first lady Michelle Obama’s Monday night speech during the virtual Democratic National Convention.

“Somebody please explain to @MichelleObama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren’t for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.

“Biden was merely an afterthought, a good reason for that very late & unenthusiastic endorsement. My Administration and I built the greatest economy in history, of any country, turned it off, saved millions of lives, and now am building an even greater economy than it was before. Jobs are flowing, NASDAQ is already at a record high, the rest to follow. Sit back & watch!”

Trump also noted that the Obama-Biden administration’s response to the H1N1 pandemic was “weak and pathetic” and then followed up by calling their administration the “most corrupt in history.”

Trump also commented on Michelle Obama’s speech during an event marking the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

“She was over her head and frankly she should have made the speech live, which she didn’t do,” he said. “I thought it was a very divisive speech, extremely divisive.”

