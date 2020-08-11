REPORT: Biden Has Picked His Running Mate, Reveals Choice to Top Advisors

Former Vice President Joe Biden has picked his running mate, CNN reports, and has revealed his choice to top advisers, sources say.
An announcement could be coming as early as Tuesday.
Biden’s running-mate selection has prompted lots of speculation. Two weeks ago, Politico accidentally published a report that Biden had selected Kamala Harris on August 1, four days in the future at the time of publication, suggesting that maybe they had inside information. He ultimately did not choose Harris on that date.
The Wall Street Journal also says that “Joe Biden’s allies have been told to expect an announcement midweek revealing his choice of running mate.”
The latest round of top contenders includes Senator Kamala Harris of California, Obama’s chief Benghazi propagandist Susan Rice, Fidel Castro-praising Rep. Karen Bass of California, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Senator Elizabeth “Fauxcahontas” Warren, and Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois.
This story is developing.
