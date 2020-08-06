Joe Biden Literally Says Blacks Lack Diversity of Thought, But WaPo's Fact-Checker Pretends He Didn't

Presumed Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden made an incredibly racist comment Thursday when he said African-Americans lack diversity of thought.

It’s hardly surprising that Biden made this comment. Not long ago he told radio host Charlamagne the God “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

That blatantly racist comment was outdone by the new remark he made in response to a question from Lulu Garcia-Navarro of NPR about whether he would reengage with Cuba.

“What you all know but most people don’t know: Unlike the African-American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community – with incredibly different attitudes about different things,” Biden responded.

The Trump campaign tweeted the clip, noting that “Joe Biden just said that Latinos have diversity of thought, unlike Black Americans…”

Glenn Kessler, the official fact-checker of the Washington Post, decided to run interference for Biden by claiming this characterization by the Trump campaign wasn’t true. “If you listen to the clip, he didn’t actually say this,” Kessler tweeted.

If you listen to the clip, he didn’t actually say this. https://t.co/sU7XeCuHim — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) August 6, 2020

Watch the clip. Watch it multiple times. It’s quite clear that Biden said exactly what the Trump campaign says he did.

Here’s the entire exchange in context:

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO,: Are you going to reengage with Cuba, though? I’m specifically wondering about the Florida communities that are incredibly interested in the Cuba issue and see status being given to Venezuelans while Cubans are being deported. JOE BIDEN: The answer is yes, I’m going to engage. Yes. And, by the way, what you all know but most people don’t know: unlike the African-American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community – with incredibly different attitudes about different things. You go to Florida, you find a very different attitude about immigration, in certain places, than you do when you’re in Arizona. So, it’s a very different, a very diverse community.

What exactly does the Washington Post “Fact-Checker” think Biden actually said?

Doesn’t being a “fact-checker” mean anything anymore? Did it ever? Kessler is literally telling his 129,500 followers that Biden didn’t said what he said. The video isn’t doctored, and no one has even alleged that it was. How can you call yourself a fact-checker when you are literally telling the public to pretend that Biden didn’t say what he actually said? He can’t argue he was taken out of the context either.

This is the media in a nutshell, doing everything they can to protect Biden before the election.

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis