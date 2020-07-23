WATCH: Joe Biden Just Made a Blatantly Racist Comment About Asians

During a virtual campaign event Wednesday evening, Joe Biden went on a rant blasting Trump for daring to blame China for their role in the COVID-19 pandemic. “Look what he’s doing now. He’s blaming everything on China. He’s blaming everything on the Chinese… and people don’t make a distinction, as you well know, from a South Korean and someone from Beijing,” Biden said.

“They make no distinction, it’s Asian. And he’s using it as a wedge.”

According to @JoeBiden Trump can’t hold China accountable for COVID-19 because Americans can’t distinguish “between a South Korean and someone from Beijing.” Well, that’s pretty racist.pic.twitter.com/11amJqAiTx — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) July 23, 2020

This blatantly racist comment comes the heels of Biden calling Trump the first racist elected president. “No sitting president has ever done this. Never, never, never. No Republican president has done this. No Democratic president. We’ve had racists and they’ve existed and they’ve tried to get elected president. He’s the first one that has,” Biden said. I’m still waiting for some evidence that Trump is racist, but Joe Biden has a history of racially insensitive comments that the media seems content to ignore. I fully expect the mainstream media to ignore this. And not just because of the racist remark, but the fact he used that as justification for not holding China accountable for initially covering up the outbreak—which ended up being a deadly mistake. The truth is, Biden doesn’t want Americans blaming China because if they’re blaming China they’re not blaming Trump. Biden also has a troubling history of being soft on China, and you can be sure that if Biden is elected, China will never be held accountable for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump, however, wants to hold China accountable because they’re to blame for the outbreak, and their decision to cover it up cost countless lives. “The world is now suffering as a result of the malfeasance of the Chinese government,” Trump declared back in May. “China’s cover-up of the Wuhan virus allowed the disease to spread all over the world, instigating a global pandemic that has cost more than 100,00 American lives and over a million lives worldwide.”

But, according to Joe Biden, they should get a pass because Americans can’t tell the difference between Chinese and Koreans

“Telling Asians they all look the same is one of the oldest racist tropes out there,” explains Matt Vespa, the Senior Editor at Townhall.

Yup, so is Joe Biden.

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis