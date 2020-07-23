The Top 7 Racist Comments Made By Joe Biden Over The Years

“What President Trump has done in his spreading of racist – the way he deals with people based on the color of their skin, their national origin, where they’re from – is absolutely sickening,” said Joe Biden earlier this week. “No sitting president has ever done this. Never, never, never. No Republican president has done this. No Democratic president. We’ve had racists, and they’ve existed, they’ve tried to get elected president. He’s the first one that has.”

Strong words for a man who has praised a former KKK leader as a “mentor”, praised segregationist George Wallace as “someone who’s not afraid to stand up and offend people, someone who wouldn’t pander but would say what the American people know in their gut is right,” and worked with other segregationist Democrats to fight federally mandated desegregation of schools via busing. Biden is clearly trying to deflect attention away from his own racism by lobbing ridiculous accusations against Trump, of whom we have no evidence of racism.

As PJM’s Tyler O’Neil noted, “[Trump’s] record for the black community is rather strong.”

While many have jumped on the “Trump is a racist” bandwagon, no evidence exists to prove that he’s a racist. Accusations of racism against Trump became fashionable once he started publicly criticizing Barack Obama, and when he decided to run for President as a Republican. Prior to his entrance into politics, Trump has a record of service in the private sector that quite clearly contradicts allegations of racism. In 1986, he was awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor, along with Rosa Parks and Muhammad Ali, which is awarded annually in celebration of “patriotism, tolerance, brotherhood and diversity.” At a Rainbow Push Coalition event in 1999, Jesse Jackson praised Donald Trump as a “friend” who embraced “the under-served communities.”

Below I’ve compiled the top 6 racist comments made by Joe Biden over the years. There are racially insensitive comments made by Biden that I’ve not included, such has his use of the n-word while quoting other people in Senate hearings, which I think are improperly cited as evidence of Biden’s racism because of the obvious context he was using the term.

7. His comments about desegregation and his kids growing up in ‘racial jungle’ (1977)

Biden’s has a decades-long record of opposition to busing and desegregation. And in 1977, during a congressional hearing on anti-busing legislation, Biden, who joined with segregationists in this fight, said he wanted to “insure we do have orderly integration of society,” and pointed out he was “not just talking about education but all of society.”

Then he said, “Unless we do something about this, my children are going to grow up in a jungle, the jungle being a racial jungle with tensions having built so high that it is going to explode at some point. We have got to make some move on this.”

6. His bizarre ‘praise’ of Senator Barack Obama (February 2007)

Biden’s 2008 presidential campaign got off to a rocky start in 2007 when he had to defend remarks he made about his future running mate, the first term Senator Barack Obama. “You got the first mainstream African American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that’s a storybook, man.”

Barack Obama was not the first African American to run for president.

Jesse Jackson ran for president in 1984 and 1998. Alan Keyes ran for president in 1992, 1996, 2000, and 2008. Carol Moseley Braun and Al Sharpton both ran in 2004. Perhaps they weren’t articulate or clean enough for Biden’s standards.

Biden “compliment” didn’t sit well with many people for the obvious racist implications, and Biden had to issue a statement to clean up the mess he made. “I deeply regret any offense my remark in the New York Observer might have caused anyone,” he said. “That was not my intent and I expressed that to Senator Obama.”

Biden later claimed the comment was taken out of context in a conference call with the media. “Barack Obama is probably the most exciting candidate that the Democratic or Republican Party has produced at least since I’ve been around,” Biden said. “And he’s fresh. He’s new. He’s smart. He’s insightful. And I really regret that some have taken totally out of context my use of the world ‘clean.'”

5. Using the anti-semitic slur ‘shylock’ (September 2014)

“That’s one of the things that he finds was most in need when he was over there in Iraq for a year,” Biden said during remarks at the 40th anniversary of the Legal Services Corporation. “That people would come to him and talk about what was happening to them at home in terms of foreclosures, in terms of bad loans that were being … I mean these Shylocks who took advantage of, um, these women and men while overseas.”

The term “shylock” is considered an anti-semitic slur by the Anti-Defamation League, and Biden was rebuked for using the slur by the ADL, prompting Biden to publicly apologize for his “poor choice of words.”

4. His comments about ‘poor kids’ (August 2019)

During a campaign speech in Iowa hosted by the Asian & Latino Coalition, Joe Biden implied that implying that poor kids are all non-white. “We should challenge students in these schools. We have this notion that somehow if you’re poor, you cannot do it. Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.”

After a brief pause, Biden realized how bad what he just said sounded, and added: “Wealthy kids, black kids, Asian kids — no I really mean it, but think how we think about it.”

Biden’s campaign claimed Biden “misspoke.”

3. His comments about working at 7-Eleven or Dunkin Donuts (July 2006)

When Joe Biden made his previous failed attempt at running for president, he made such a cringeworthy comment it’s a wonder that Barack Obama ended up choosing him as his running mate.

Biden appeared on the C-SPAN program the “Road to the White House,” where he was seen shaking hands with a voter and bragging about his support from the Indian-American community.

“I’ve had a great relationship. In Delaware, the largest growth in population is Indian-Americans moving from India. You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent. I’m not joking,” Biden said.

A clip of Biden making these comments went viral, forcing his campaign to issue a statement explaining what he “really” meant, and for Biden himself to claim “It was meant as a compliment.”

2. His reason we can’t hold China accountable for COVID-19 (July 2020)

This example comes from Wednesday night, when Biden explained during a virtual campaign event that Trump is wrong to hold China accountable for the COVID-19 because Americans aren’t able to distinguish “between a South Korean and someone from Beijing.”

According to @JoeBiden Trump can’t hold China accountable for COVID-19 because Americans can’t distinguish “between a South Korean and someone from Beijing.” Well, that’s pretty racist.pic.twitter.com/11amJqAiTx — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) July 23, 2020

1. His claim that “You ain’t black” if you don’t support him (May 2020)

A couple months ago during an appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show with Charlamagne tha God, Biden made a racist comment implying that black Americans aren’t really black if they don’t vote for him.

“Listen, you’ve got to come see us when you come to New York, VP Biden. It’s a long way until November. We’ve got more questions,” Charlamagne tha God said to Biden at the end of his interview.

“You’ve got more questions?” Biden replied. “Well, I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Biden was widely criticized for those comments. Senator Tim Scott, for example, called it “most arrogant, outrageous comment that I’ve heard in a very long time.”

“And President Trump comes along, and through his criminal justice reform, corrects the absolute mistakes made by Joe Biden; 1.3 million African-Americans voted for Trump,” Scott continued. “He’s saying to 1.3 million African-Americans that you are not black? Who in the heck does he think he is? That is the most arrogant, outrageous comment that I’ve heard in a very long time and I take offense to that.”

“Liberals believe you really can’t be black, Latino, female, or intelligent unless you support their liberal agenda,” remarked Senator Lindsey Graham.

Criticism over the racist remarks eventually prompted Biden to apologize. “I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy,” Biden said.

Because when you’re a Democrat, all it takes is an apology to make their racism “go away.”

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

Joe Biden Has a New Excuse For His Racist ‘You Ain’t Black’ Comment