Rasmussen: Black Voter Approval For Trump Has Surged To Over 40 Percent

Despite the lefts recent efforts to paint Trump as a racist and blame him for police brutality and the riots, Rasmussen Reports says that approval for President Trump amongst likely black voters is now over 40 percent.

Reader Tip: Coming Later Our Daily Presidential Tracking poll today shows Black Likely Voter approval of the job @realDonaldTrump is now over 40%. — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) June 5, 2020

Trump received 8 percent of the African American vote in 2016. In August 2019, black voter approval for Trump stood at 26 percent.

I am admittedly skeptical of Rasmussens 40 percent approval number, but, nevertheless, the increase of 14 points from a year suggests that Trump’s support from within the black community is increasing, despite the best efforts of the Democrats and the media to paint him as a racist. With the economy starting to recover, that approval is bound to increase.

Another Rasmussen Poll found that one out of four black voters agreed with Joe Biden’s statement that a black voter who votes for Trump isn’t really black.



