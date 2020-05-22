Iran Wants To Hack The 2020 Elections, Guess Who They Want To Win?

Iranian state-sponsored hackers are looking to hack the 2020 U.S. elections in November, say senior U.S. intelligence officials.

“Iran seeks to undermine U.S. democratic institutions, the current U.S. president, and to divide the country in advance of the 2020 elections,” one official told Just The News.

In addition to hacking the election, the hackers are looking to sow discord about the pandemic. “Iran is targeting U.S. and international health organizations for COVID-19 information” and selectively release information that would stoke divisions, the official said. This seems unnecessary when the liberal media is already doing that.

Iran is also targeting U.S. electric utilities, and oil and gas companies.

“It’s fairly well known that the Iranian government has invested considerable resources into cyber hacking, and have done so for some time,” said Fred Fleitz, former NSC Chief of Staff and CIA analyst.

As for their goals of hacking the U.S. elections, can you guess who they want to win?

“Iran’s attempt to interfere in U.S. elections must be analyzed in the context of its deep trouble domestically,” Ramesh Sepehrrad, a cybersecurity executive, explained to Just The News. “With three rounds of major nationwide uprisings calling for regime change, widespread corruption added to the public’s anger, and mismanagement, the cash-hungry regime is extremely vulnerable.”

According to Sepehrrad, the mullahs believe a change in leadership in the United States will benefit them. “Tehran’s strategy is to buy time and survive until November, hoping that a potentially Democratic U.S. President would save them,” she said. “Therefore, given their absolute desperation to survive domestic unrest, economic disaster, and U.S. pressure, Trump’s reelection is a nightmare for the ayatollahs.”

Donald Trump got us out of the nuclear deal with Iran, which allowed Iran to pursue nuclear weapons. He has also increased sanctions, financially crippling the country. It’s quite obvious why they will attempt to help Joe Biden. Joe Biden has claimed that the Iran nuclear deal was working (despite overwhelming evidence they were always violating the deal) and has promised he would rejoin the nuclear deal—even though it no longer exists. Biden also opposed the strike that killed Iranian terrorist leader Quasem Soleimani, calling it a “hugely escalatory move in an already dangerous region.”

So, will Democrats sound the alarm about attempted interference in our elections, or are they privately hoping Iran will succeed? Democrats have largely been apologists for the Iranian regime, and it seems unlikely Iran’s hopes to prevent Trump from getting reelected will change their tune.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama’s Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis