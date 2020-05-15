Joe Biden Literally Tells Voters Who Believe Tara Reade Not to Vote for Him

Earlier this month, Linda Hirshman, a lawyer, author, and liberal pundit, wrote a piece for the New York Times in which she explained that she believed Tara Reade’s accusations against presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, yet is planning to vote for him anyway. But, Joe Biden has some advice for her: Don’t.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell, Biden claimed to have no memory of Reade, but said she “has a right to be heard but then should be vetted, and the truth ultimately matters.”

“And I give you my word, it never ever happened,” he added.

Biden also said he had nothing to do with the investigation of Michael Flynn, or the unmasking, which was untrue. But, I digress.

Joe Biden’s support among women has dropped in recent polling because of the allegations. Biden was asked by O’Donnell what he would say to women who were “eager to vote for Joe Biden but this gives them serious pause because they do believe Tara Reade.”

“Well, I think they should vote their heart,” Biden replied. “If they believe Tara Reade, they probably shouldn’t vote for me. I wouldn’t vote for me if I believe Tara Reade.”

Biden then attempted to undermine Reade’s claims by saying “Look at Tara Reade’s story. It changes considerably.”

Unfortunately for Joe Biden, Reade’s claims also have more corroboration than Christine Blasey Ford’s claims against Brett Kavanaugh—allegations Democrats believed in spite of the lack of corroboration or changing details.

Court documents from 1996 proved that Reade told her now ex-husband about sexual harassment she experienced in Joe Biden’s office. Several people have come forward to corroborate Tara Reade’s claims, who all said they were told in the 1990s. One person who was told was Reade’s mother, whom she said called in to Larry King Live asking anonymously for advice regarding her situation. The Media Research Center found the clip in their archives, proving that part of Reade’s claim.

Joe Biden also has refused to allow a search of his Senate records. He also deliberately put out a false trail for documents related to Tara Reade. Clearly, he’s got something to hide.

