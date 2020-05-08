Trump More Popular Than Obama at Same Point in Presidency Despite Media Bias and Coronavirus

Obama may have been the left’s messiah for eight years, but he wasn’t as popular as President Trump at the same point in their presidencies, despite the overwhelmingly negative media coverage Trump has received—particularly during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Rasmussen Reports, Trump’s approval rating for May 8, 2020, stands at 49 percent amongst likely voters. Eight years ago, when Barack Obama was up for reelection, his approval stood at 47 percent.

In fact, Trump’s approval ratings during 2020 have been roughly in sync with Obama’s approval ratings—generally within a few points of each other.

Trump's approval rating today is higher than Obama's at the same point in his presidency. That's despite the overwhelmingly negative and false coverage Trump's endured during the coronavirus pandemic—and frankly, his entire presidency. #RasmussenPoll pic.twitter.com/lXw4ZgaZnI — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) May 8, 2020

Trump’s resilience in the face of a media that hates him can’t be overstated. Barack Obama enjoyed a media that covered up his scandals and gave him positive coverage by default, yet his approval rating during his reelection year wasn’t twenty points higher than Trump’s? Wow.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama’s Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis