Delay The Presidential Election? It's Better Than Mail-In Voting

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve been hearing speculation about the possibility of Trump “delaying the election” as some sort of dictatorial act to save his presidency, blah-blah-blah. It seems like we always hear speculation about presidents wanting to delay an election for political purposes. A quick Google search will yield results showing that there was speculation that George W. Bush might postpone the 2004 election and the 2008 election. In 2012, there was speculation about Obama postponing the election because of Hurricane Sandy.

Before going further, it should be noted that no president has the authority to postpone an election. Doing so would take an act of Congress, and it seems unlikely that Congress would ever agree to such a thing—especially right now. For starters, Democrats are looking at the pandemic as a means to implement nationwide mail-in voting, which would be a total disaster. Even if they believed it to be politically advantageous to them, Democrats already have a laundry list of election goals they’d sooner implement than delaying an election. In fact, Nancy Pelosi already tried to overhaul our elections in the coronavirus stimulus package, which contained provisions to nationalize same-day registration, mandate the counting of provisional ballots nationwide, and nationalize ballot harvesting—three Democrat goals designed to help them steal elections.

Recent polls have even suggested that support for mail-in voting is on the rise because of the coronavirus. A recent poll from Zogby shows that 6 in 10 Americans would favor a delay in the election if the virus situation gets worse.

“Nearly 60% of likely voters at least somewhat agreed (30% strongly agreed/29% somewhat agreed the 2020 presidential election should be suspended if the coronavirus pandemic gets worse between now and November, while 41% at least somewhat disagreed (25% strongly disagreed/16% somewhat disagreed),” explained Jonathan Zogby, of Zogby Analytics. “A majority of almost every sub-group surveyed at least somewhat agreed with this notion, including Democrats (53% at least somewhat agreed/47% at least somewhat disagreed).”

I’m quite shocked that the numbers are that high, especially for Democrats. A majority of Democrats at least somewhat agreed with delaying the election? Who would have thought? If we assume that delaying the election is even a possibility, it would certainly be preferable to mail-in voting. As Hans von Spakovsky of the Heritage Foundation noted, “Absentee ballots are the tools of choice of election fraudsters because they are voted outside the supervision of election officials, making it easier to steal, forge, or alter them, as well as to intimidate voters.”

“Going entirely to by-mail elections would unwisely endanger the security and integrity of the election process,” he added. “Particularly if officials automatically mail absentee ballots to all registered voters without a signed, authenticated request from each voter.”

If the situation for the coronavirus doesn’t improve before the November election, I would sooner support a delay in the election than any effort to nationalize mail-in voting. If it happens once, it will become the norm for all future elections. I would rather risk infection than allow nationwide mail-in voting.

In New York state, where I live, Governor Cuomo has already mandated that absentee ballots will be sent to all voters. Assuming there will still be a choice, I will not vote via absentee ballot. I will go to my polling place and vote. We can’t risk increasing the opportunity of fraud by having everyone vote by mail-in ballot. Anyone who believes in maintaining the integrity of our elections should do the same.

