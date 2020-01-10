Marianne Williamson Turns On, Tunes In, Drops Out

You may not think she'd be a good president, but you have to admit that Marianne Williamson has made the 2020 election a little less boring. Ever since she threw her witch's hat into the ring, she's been willing to say things none of the other candidates would, and things none of them probably should. But that's all over now. Last week she laid off her entire campaign staff, and today she's throwing in the towel fair-trade chiffon scarf.

Jason Lalljee, USA Today:

Marianne Williamson, who ran a nontraditional campaign focused on the power of love and positivity, has officially ended her White House bid.

"I stayed in the race to take advantage of every possible opportunity to share our message. With caucuses and primaries now about to begin, however, we will not be able to garner enough votes in the election to elevate our conversation any more than it is now," she wrote in an announcement on her website. "The primaries might be tightly contested among the top contenders, and I don’t want to get in the way of a progressive candidate winning any of them."

Who would've thought Williamson would be the most realistic and clear-eyed of all the remaining candidates? She's the one who gets accused of believing in unicorns and pixies and crystals and $#!+, but Booker and Yang and Klobuchar are the ones still out there pretending they have a snowball's chance in Hell.

A fond farewell to the only Democrat I actually liked. Safe travels, kween. We'll always have Miami!