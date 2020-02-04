Marianne Williamson Takes on Mayor Pete: 'A Moderate Candidate Made This Weird Victory Speech'

What a mess it was in Iowa Monday night. An app didn't work, there was supposedly "human failure," candidates were told they had to wait until Tuesday for the final results (or any results for that matter), the Warren campaign claimed it had performed very well, and Mayor Pete even claimed victory... and Marianne Williamson took to Twitter to discredit the entire process.

The former Democrat presidential candidate waited a few hours but eventually concluded that whatever the heck was going on, it wasn't good. "America, something went wrong here tonight," she wrote at 2:49 a.m. ET on Twitter, "and it wasn't just an app. If an app goes down, there are such things as telephones."

True, of course. If there are issues with the official app, there are other -- more old-fashioned -- means of them getting results counted, but that system appears to have failed as well.

And Williamson wasn't done just yet. Next, she went after Mayor Pete Buttigieg for declaring victory even though there were literally no results published. Not one. Zero.

"Then a moderate candidate," William concluded her tweet, "came out and made this weird victory speech, while the MSM started talking about what a good night this was for Mike Bloomberg."

America, something went wrong here tonight and it wasn’t just an app. If an app goes down, there are such things as telephones. Then a moderate candidate came out and made this weird victory speech, while MSM started talking about what a good night this was for Mike Bloomberg. ?? — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) February 4, 2020

Clearly, progressive candidates are starting to believe that the fix was in for this one. A few days ago, it became clear that Bernie Sanders was the favorite to win in Iowa. Since he's also the favorite in New Hampshire, this would create an almost unstoppable momentum for the senator from Vermont. After all, it has never happened that a candidate won both early primary states yet failed to win his party's nomination.

If Sanders wins both Iowa and New Hampshire, he's by far the odds-on favorite to win this thing.

And that's when the app suddenly stops working, "human errors" are made, and the results can't be announced for at least a day.

No wonder that the far-left wing of the Democrat Party is up in arms—Williamson included.

Follow me on Twitter and Like me on Facebook.