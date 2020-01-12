LOL: Sanders Volunteers Told to Portray Warren Supporters as 'Affluent'

Taking the class warfare rhetoric that is the stock and trade of progressives to -- depending upon your perspective -- new heights or depths, volunteers on Bernie Sanders campaign have been given a script telling them to express their "concern" about Warren supporters being just a bunch of wealthy, educated Democrats who are going vote for the eventual nominee anyway.

A script being distributed by Sen. Bernie Sanders’s (I-Vt.) presidential campaign to volunteers reportedly presents Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) as a 2020 candidate who appeals predominantly to better-educated, wealthier voters. According to Politico, the script instructs volunteers to tell voters leaning toward the Massachusetts senator that “I like Elizabeth Warren. [optional] In fact, she’s my second choice. But here’s my concern about her.” It goes on to instruct volunteers to say “people who support her are highly-educated, more affluent people who are going to show up and vote Democratic no matter what” and that “[s]he's bringing no new bases into the Democratic Party,” the news outlet reported.

Sanders does tend to get more support from younger voters than Warren. He had all of 2016 to capture their fancies by promising them FREE EVERYTHING, after all. Warren's pitch leaves her in the unenviable position of trying to get a piece of the same progressive pie that's been all Bernie's since the last election.

It is rather amusing that a candidate who has built her entire brand around railing against wealthy people is being assailed for largely being supported by them. Then again, Sanders and Warren operate on a "Socialism for thee but not for me," theory. The reason both have made billionaires the target of their socialist wrath is that both are millionaires themselves. Sanders is reportedly worth $2 million and Warren a whopping $12 million.

The struggle is real.

The article also says that Sanders's campaign volunteers are supposed to hit der Bidengaffer and Mayor Pete on electability, which is laughable. I can't imagine any Democrat in this field that President Trump would prefer to run against more than Bernie Sanders and have said that for quite some time now.

Former Obama campaign manager Jim Messina agrees.

Warren can be rather clunky -- yes, clunkier than usual -- when handling direct attacks from her primary rivals. It'll be interesting to see what she comes up with in the way of pushback for this charge.

