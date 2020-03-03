Liz Warren Is Finished After Her HUMILIATING Loss in Massachusetts

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Not to be confused with Pocahontas) arguably should end her presidential campaign after an embarrassing third-place finish in her home state of Massachusetts.

As of 11 p.m. Eastern, former Vice President Joe Biden had won the state with 33 percent of the vote, with Sen. Bernie Sanders (S-USSR) behind him at 27 percent. Warren trailed at 22 percent, almost 100,000 votes behind Biden.

Decision Desk results for Massachusetts.

Not only did Warren lose her own state but she took third place, behind both the ostensible moderate Biden and the socialist Bernie Sanders.

If a presidential candidate cannot win her own state, how can she convince voters in other states to support her?

Before the 2020 race, Bernie Sanders reportedly told Warren that he would not enter the race if she decided to run. She did not get back to him. Sanders decided to run, but Warren also entered the race. The two share many dangerous extremist policies and have been competing over the same voters, but Bernie has enjoyed an edge from the beginning. Warren shot herself in the foot by accusing Bernie of telling her that a woman could not win the race.

Now Warren could not even beat Bernie in her own state. It's time for her to throw in the towel.

Tyler O'Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.