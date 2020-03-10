LIVE: Second Super Tuesday Results

Voters in six states and Democrats living abroad are making their voices heard in the Democratic presidential primary on this second Super Tuesday. All eyes are on Michigan, where Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) enjoyed a blowout win in 2016 against Hillary Clinton. This time around, former Vice President Joe Biden enjoys a healthy lead ahead of Bernie, according to the polls. If Biden gives the "democratic" socialist a good shellacking in Michigan this evening, that might largely seal the deal.

After Biden's strong win in the South Carolina primary, Democrats have flocked to endorse the former vice president. Even 2020 primary rivals who harshly criticized the frontrunner, such as Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) have come around. Bernie will be looking for a win tonight in order to combat the narrative of a Biden bounce — but the polls suggest he may be out of luck.

PJ Media is partnering with Decision Desk HQ to bring you live election results from Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, and Washington. Hover over the map to see returns for all the Super Tuesday II contests and scroll down to track the number of delegates won by each of the candidates in real-time.

Polls in some states close at 8 p.m. Eastern, so expect to see some results shortly thereafter. Reminder: Voters in some early-voting states have already cast ballots for candidates no longer in the race, so their results will appear here as well.