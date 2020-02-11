LIVE: 2020 New Hampshire Primary Results

Scroll down for LIVE primary results.

PJ Media is partnering with Decision Desk HQ to bring you LIVE results from the New Hampshire primary. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is expected to prevail, with former Mayor Pete Buttigieg nipping at his heels, according to recent polls. Longtime national frontrunner, former Vice President Joe Biden, has dropped to the second tier, joining Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for an effective tie at 11 percent in the RealClearPolitics polling average. During the New Hampshire debate on Friday, Biden admitted he was likely to lose, and he flew off to South Carolina before the polls closed on Tuesday.

New Hampshire is running a semi-closed primary, meaning only registered Democrats and Independents can vote in the Democratic primary, while only registered Republicans and Independents can vote in that oh-so-contested race between Donald Trump and some ex-Libertarian pro-Hillary guy named William Weld.

In order to receive pledged delegates, candidates must meet a viability threshold of 15 percent at the congressional district or statewide level. Of New Hampshire's 24 delegates, 8 each are allocated to the state's two congressional districts, while three are allocated to party leaders and elected officials, and five are at-large pledged delegates.

The primary is run by the New Hampshire state government, not the Democratic Party, so a cock-up like the Iowa caucuses is much less likely.

So grab your popcorn, tune in to VodkaPundit's drunkblog, and watch the results come in!