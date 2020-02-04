Leftist Hack Reza Aslan: 'Is the World a Better Place or a Worse Place With Rush Limbaugh in It?'

The worst characteristic of radical leftist (or radical rightist, for that matter) hacks is their inability to be civil. If you disagree with them on their political views, you're not just "wrong," but evil. And so humanity as a whole would be better off without you.

Author Reza Aslan is such a radical leftist hack. See here the tweet he published after Rush Limbaugh announced he was diagnosed with lung cancer.

Ask yourself this simple question: is the world a better place or a worse place with Rush Limbaugh in it? — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) February 3, 2020

"Ask yourself this simple question: is the world a better place or a worse place with Rush Limbaugh in it?"

That's sick. Rush announces that he's suffering from a terrible disease that could very well claim his life, and Aslan responds by basically celebrating. Because, let there be no doubt about that, it's clear where Aslan stands on this question. He's as big of a Limbaugh hater as they come.

Imagine the cancer of hate eating away at Aslan's soul in order for him to tweet this out. He must be completely filled with outrage and anger; it must be his driving force... and it has cost him his humanity.

What a sad little man.

Just in case anyone thought Aslan was misunderstood, he fired off this tweet:

Not sure where you see giddiness. But for the record I completely reject the idea that one shouldn’t speak ill of bad people when those bad people are ill. And Rush Limbaugh is a bad person. https://t.co/SpvfRuvIuh — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) February 4, 2020

In other words, oh no, he isn't happy as such. He's just objectively noting that Rush Limbaugh is a bad man and that the world's a better place without bad people in it.

Disgusting.

It goes without saying that conservative and libertarian Twitter-users have let Aslan know what they think about him and his outrageous tweet:

But first, ask yourself: am I human? — jon gabriel (@exjon) February 4, 2020

Ask yourself a simple question: "Why the fuck would I tweet that?" — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) February 3, 2020

"Because I'm a bad person" — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 4, 2020

Poor Reza. From a CNN host to just another lunatic ranting on Twitter. Sad. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) February 4, 2020

CNN’s finest what a douche you are — Joseph J. Flynn ?????? (@JosephJFlynn1) February 4, 2020

Rush has raised over $50 million for leukemia and lymphoma research during his career. On that basis alone, the world is a better place for his presence. You, though, desiring to punch teens in the face and for people with whom you disagree politically to die, not so much. — Bonny Wright?? (@miamivandynyu) February 4, 2020

Never forget, if you disagree politically with a democrat, they will want you to die. Now, imagine giving that group power to implement their wishes. — jibbs (@jibbs) February 4, 2020

You’re sad. Wow. Be blessed bro??life is more than hating on others. Go out in nature. Take care of your mental health. This behavior is not normal. — Julia Song (@realjuliasong) February 3, 2020

Oh boy. I don't think I've ever heard Rush's show. I know he's a conservative radio personality. But reading this I'm convinced Reza is a garbage human. — Mr_Dark_49 (@t_rexSF49) February 3, 2020

When he dies, people will mourn. When you die, it will be a few months before anyone notices the smell. — Joel (@Jamisen) February 3, 2020

You're going to love the company where you're going, cupcake — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) February 4, 2020

A vile human being, indeed. We can only hope for Aslan and his loved ones that when he breathes his final breath, his political opponents respond with more kindness than he did when he heard about Limbaugh's devastating illness -- despite the fact that he's obviously at least as bad a person as he considers Limbaugh to be.

