Leftist Hack Reza Aslan: 'Is the World a Better Place or a Worse Place With Rush Limbaugh in It?'
The worst characteristic of radical leftist (or radical rightist, for that matter) hacks is their inability to be civil. If you disagree with them on their political views, you're not just "wrong," but evil. And so humanity as a whole would be better off without you.
Author Reza Aslan is such a radical leftist hack. See here the tweet he published after Rush Limbaugh announced he was diagnosed with lung cancer.
"Ask yourself this simple question: is the world a better place or a worse place with Rush Limbaugh in it?"
That's sick. Rush announces that he's suffering from a terrible disease that could very well claim his life, and Aslan responds by basically celebrating. Because, let there be no doubt about that, it's clear where Aslan stands on this question. He's as big of a Limbaugh hater as they come.
Imagine the cancer of hate eating away at Aslan's soul in order for him to tweet this out. He must be completely filled with outrage and anger; it must be his driving force... and it has cost him his humanity.
What a sad little man.
Just in case anyone thought Aslan was misunderstood, he fired off this tweet:
In other words, oh no, he isn't happy as such. He's just objectively noting that Rush Limbaugh is a bad man and that the world's a better place without bad people in it.
Disgusting.
It goes without saying that conservative and libertarian Twitter-users have let Aslan know what they think about him and his outrageous tweet:
A vile human being, indeed. We can only hope for Aslan and his loved ones that when he breathes his final breath, his political opponents respond with more kindness than he did when he heard about Limbaugh's devastating illness -- despite the fact that he's obviously at least as bad a person as he considers Limbaugh to be.
