'Announce the True Winner': Trump Wants Georgia to Decertify 2020 Election Results

President Trump has sent a letter to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking him to de-certify the 2020 GA election results based on 43,000 fraudulent votes.

NEW! President Donald J. Trump's letter to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger pic.twitter.com/RrFWVWsLT0 — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) September 17, 2021

Trump claims the 43,000 absentee votes in question violated the chain of custody rules and should therefore not count. Trump lost Georgia by roughly 12,000 votes.

“People do not understand why you and Governor Brian Kemp adamantly refuse to acknowledge the now proven facts and fight so hard that the election truth not be told,” Trump wrote to Raffensperger. “You and Governor Kemp are doing a tremendous disservice to the Great State of Georgia, and to our Nation which is systemically being destroyed by an illegitimate president and his administration.”

The letter continues: “I would respectfully request that your department check this and, if true, along with many other claims of voter fraud and voter irregularities, start the process of decertifying the Election, or whatever the correct legal remedy is, and announce the true winner. As stated to you previously, the number of false and/or irregular votes is far greater than needed to change the Georgia election result.”

Related: A Political Civil War Over Election Audit in Pennsylvania

Trump has long claimed he was cheated in the 2020 election. Arizona has been conducting a months-long audit, despite the fact that Democrats trying to stop it. An audit in Pennsylvania is possbile, but state Democrats are trying to stop that one as well.

The long-awaited results of the Arizona audit are expected to be released on September 24.