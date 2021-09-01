REPORT: 82K 'Lost' Votes in Wisconsin Met 'Unknown Fate'

The next time your liberal sister-in-law, (are you really still talking to her? tells you there is no such thing as a shady election, show her this article.

FACT-O-RAMA! Evidence is not proof, but enough evidence might lead to proof. That said, there is a growing mountain of evidence in numerous states involving possible election fraud.

Wisconsin somehow “lost track” of more than 82,000 mail-in ballots cast in the November 2020 election that Joe Biden won by a mere 20,000 votes. That’s more than four times the margin of difference. This news comes from a report by the nonprofit Public Interest Legal Foundation.

A further breakdown by the legal group shows that 1.4 million ballots were sent by mail. Of those, 6,458 were undeliverable, 2,981 mail-in ballots were rejected, and a vast majority, 76,308, met an “unknown” fate.

“The federal data show the 2020 election had more mail ballots that were never counted, than the margin of victory in the presidential election in Wisconsin,” J. Christian Adams, president of the Public Interest Legal Foundation and PJ Media contributor, said in a statement. “This isn’t the way to run an election,” stated Adams, a former Justice Department lawyer in the Voting Section. “Mail ballots invite error, disenfranchisement of voters, and puts the inept U.S. post office determining the outcome of elections.”

The Wisconsin Elections Commission disputes the findings. The commission spokesman said the report “mischaracterizes election systems and cherry-picks data,” adding that it is “unreliable and frankly, it’s sloppy work.”

Wisconsin is one of the three most closely contested states in the U.S., along with Georgia and Arizona, each of which Biden won by 0.6% or less. A Washington Post analysis in February 2021 found that flipping roughly 90,000 votes across those three states could have given Republicans the House, Senate, and the White House.

Unaccounted-for votes are not proof that the outcome of the election would have turned out differently, as it is impossible to determine how many of the uncounted votes were for Biden and how many were for Trump. But according to the legal group, this marks the first time, going back to at least 2012, that the number of unaccounted-for ballots was larger than the margin of victory, and that is unacceptable.