John Kerry Overheard Discussing a Run for President as Democratic Angst Over Sanders Comes to a Boil

It's no secret that establishment Democrats are terrified at the prospect of a Bernie Sanders candidacy. They have placed their hopes in a doddering old fool who has been dropping like a stone in the polls over the last month as the most radical major party presidential candidate in history rises.

And the far left, like lemmings, are prepared to follow Bernie Sanders over a cliff.

But how about the rest of the party? Socialism in America may be more popular than it was, but once Sanders' true radicalism is revealed by a Trump campaign willing to spend a billion dollars to expose him, it's very likely that Sanders won't just lose the presidency, but cost his party dearly at the polls.

Establishment Democrats know this better than most. This is the professional political class who make their livings and survive by correctly weighing risks and choosing winners. They are not perfect. But it's not even close when it comes to predicting the outcome of a Sanders candidacy.

Their problem is that there literally is no one else of stature who could challenge Donald Trump. Hillary Clinton? I'm sure they've been whispering in her ear about running but even she must know her candidacy would never get off the ground.

Then there's the septuagenarian who ran for president when the world was young and almost sane. John Kerry, the 2004 Democratic nominee for president, is being approached by donors and party bigwigs who appear to be begging him to enter the race to stop Sanders.

The Hill:

NBC News reported Sunday that Kerry was heard telling an unknown confidant on the phone at a Des Moines, Iowa, hotel about the steps he would need to take in order to enter the race, including stepping down from Bank of America's board of directors. Big-dollar donors loyal to Kerry would have to "raise a couple million" in order to get Kerry's bid off the ground, he was reportedly heard saying, while adding that such donors were now facing "the reality of Bernie" and "the possibility of Bernie Sanders taking down the Democratic Party — down whole." However, Kerry's plans to enter the primary are reportedly not definite, as he was also heard questioning the idea of entering the race at all, telling the caller that "maybe I'm f---ing deluding myself here" and later telling NBC News that he was "absolutely not" considering mounting a bid for president when asked about the call.

He is, of course, "f***ing deluding" himself. Kerry might be well thought of by many Democrats, but the party and the world have moved far beyond where he was in 2004. Even his brand of liberalism has been discredited by the socialists running the party now. Like Hillary, he'd never get his campaign off the ground.

Democrats aren't looking for a guy like Kerry. They are looking for an avenging angel who will alight on the White House lawn on January 20, 2020 and slay all of their "enemies"; the rich, the successful, corporations, profits, and most especially, the hated, racist, homophobic, anti-women Republicans who stand in their way.

No mercy. No quarter.

Sanders will give them what they want. Kerry offers nothing they can use.