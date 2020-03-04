send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
search
font directup
font directdown
print
Election 2020

Joe Biden Just Came Right Out and Told Donald Trump What He Thinks of Him – and the Rest of Us.

By Victoria Taft 2020-03-04T18:11:26
chat comments

For some folks on the left, the differences between them and the right boil down to one thing and Joe Biden just said it.

On the right, generally, the idea is to giddy up, take care of yourself, pay your own bills, follow the rules, and be a good citizen. And on the left, they need to solve everyone's problems and salve everyone's wounds, and if we just throw enough of your money at it or send in enough protesters, any problem can be solved by the collective.

This isn't science. It's just my opinion after years of observation.

Generally, the left thinks your need to be an individual and be left alone is wrong and selfish – and punishable.

They care more. Just ask them.

  • They care about the environment more than you do.

  • They care so much they protest more than you do.

  • They care more about children than you do.

  • They care more about workers than you do.

  • They care more about everything than you do.

Doggone it, they're just better people than you are.

That's what Joe Biden said on Super Tuesday:

Screenshot/Twitter

In responding to one of President Trump's Super Tuesday trolls about "Mini Mike" and "Elizabeth 'Pocahontas' Warren" Biden just said it:

You lost tonight, @realDonaldTrump.  Democrats around the country are fired up. We are decent, brave, and resilient people. We are better than you. Come November, we are going to beat you. [emphasis added]

That's why they should be in charge and that's why we should obey them. They're simply better than we are.

Every once in awhile these leftist politicians slip up and reveal themselves, not realizing how much insight they give us. We already know who Donald Trump is. He's a survivor who, in the midst of the biggest, dirtiest onslaught by unscrupulous politicos to frame him as a Russian secret agent who somehow stole an election, stood up and won. He's a guy who's getting things done and embellishes with mockery, braggadocio, and political pugilism.

It's not everyone's cup of tea, but, what do I know? I'm just a person "racist" "Nazi" working for a company I built "didn't build," "bitterly clinging to her guns and religion" and hoping to measure up to my "betters."

Thanks for telling us, Joe!

Joe Biden Is NOT a 'Return to Normalcy' Candidate

https://pjmedia.com/election/joe-biden-just-came-right-out-and-told-donald-trump-what-he-thinks-of-him-and-the-rest-of-us/

Related: 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump, joe biden
Editor's Choice
Are You Ready for Rep. Darrell Issa Again?
Comments
Welp, Bloomberg Had One 'Big' Win on Tuesday
Comments
PRAGER: We Go From Hysteria to Hysteria
Comments
Copyright ©2020 PJ Media