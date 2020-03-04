Joe Biden Just Came Right Out and Told Donald Trump What He Thinks of Him – and the Rest of Us.

For some folks on the left, the differences between them and the right boil down to one thing and Joe Biden just said it.

On the right, generally, the idea is to giddy up, take care of yourself, pay your own bills, follow the rules, and be a good citizen. And on the left, they need to solve everyone's problems and salve everyone's wounds, and if we just throw enough of your money at it or send in enough protesters, any problem can be solved by the collective.

This isn't science. It's just my opinion after years of observation.

Generally, the left thinks your need to be an individual and be left alone is wrong and selfish – and punishable.

They care more. Just ask them.

They care about the environment more than you do.

They care so much they protest more than you do.

They care more about children than you do.

They care more about workers than you do.

They care more about everything than you do.

Doggone it, they're just better people than you are.

That's what Joe Biden said on Super Tuesday:

In responding to one of President Trump's Super Tuesday trolls about "Mini Mike" and "Elizabeth 'Pocahontas' Warren" Biden just said it:

You lost tonight, @realDonaldTrump. Democrats around the country are fired up. We are decent, brave, and resilient people. We are better than you. Come November, we are going to beat you. [emphasis added]

That's why they should be in charge and that's why we should obey them. They're simply better than we are.

Every once in awhile these leftist politicians slip up and reveal themselves, not realizing how much insight they give us. We already know who Donald Trump is. He's a survivor who, in the midst of the biggest, dirtiest onslaught by unscrupulous politicos to frame him as a Russian secret agent who somehow stole an election, stood up and won. He's a guy who's getting things done and embellishes with mockery, braggadocio, and political pugilism.

It's not everyone's cup of tea, but, what do I know? I'm just a person "racist" "Nazi" working for a company I built "didn't build," "bitterly clinging to her guns and religion" and hoping to measure up to my "betters."

Thanks for telling us, Joe!