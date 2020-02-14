Joe Biden Is Nothing Without Barack Obama

He underperformed in Iowa, predicted his own demise in New Hampshire, and fled to South Carolina to save his presidential campaign. It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Joe Biden—the kind that people will be looking back on months from now asking “what happened?”

Joe started out strong enough. In fact, he started out so strong that he was the runaway frontrunner for so long that none of his opponents dared to attack him over his most significant vulnerabilities—most notably his Ukraine quid pro quo. During the October debate, Cory Booker actually said, “If you come after Joe Biden you’re going to have to deal with me in this case."

Really? I bet quite a few of Biden’s former opponents wish now they’d done more to go after him. They very well could have succeeded if they had dared to because Biden’s lead was always superficial and waiting to collapse. His campaign had been preparing for a loss in Iowa for months. He lost bigger than expected there, and again in New Hampshire. Instead of going to Nevada, where the next caucus is, Biden went straight to South Carolina to save what’s left of his African American support in the state and pull off a do-or-die victory there.