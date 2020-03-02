Joe Biden Is NOT a 'Return to Normalcy' Candidate
Buoyed by his win in the South Carolina Democratic primary, former Vice President Joe Biden appears to be gearing up for a tough battle with Sen. Bernie Sanders (S-USSR) for the chance to face President Donald Trump in November. The case for Biden rests on two claims: he is the most likely to defeat Trump and he is the "return to normalcy" candidate. His electability argument picked up steam in South Carolina, but this return to normalcy claim is deceptive.
The "return to normalcy" theme dates back at least to the election of 1920 when Warren G. Harding won the presidency after the tumultuous — and in many ways disastrous — years of Woodrow Wilson. Harding promised to restore America, returning it to a time before Wilson's war socialism, before the devastating 1918-1919 Influenza pandemic, and before Wilson had proposed the unpopular international body that would become the United Nations. Harding won a landslide victory, with 60 percent of the vote and carrying 37 out of 48 states (Alaska and Hawaii would become states in 1959).
Biden appears to be adopting a version of Harding's strategy. In slamming Sanders during his South Carolina victory speech, the former VP said, "winning means uniting America." He launched his campaign with a promise to restore the "soul of this nation." Biden is running on nostalgia for the first black president and he has insisted that Trump's presidency is an "aberrant moment in time." He warned that if Trump were to be re-elected, the president would "forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation, who we are."
