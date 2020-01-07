Whoops: Joe Biden Admits No One Understood Obamacare, But the Dems Passed It Anyway

Former Veep Joe Biden made another campaign stop in Iowa and took questions from the audience. A young flannel-dressed man stood up and asked Biden about Obamacare, his administration’s signature health care law.

The young presumably Iowan, possibly an operative for another campaign, read from a card to tell the former veep what happened to his father.

“During the run-up to the passage of Obamacare, President Obama promised my father that if he liked his plan he could keep his plan, and that his insurance would be cheaper. After passage, his plan was no longer allowed and his insurance cost double. Since you supported the plan, were you lying to my dad? Or did you not understand the bill you supported?”

That's quite a slider to throw at slow Joe. Is the former veep ready for it?

Let’s find out.

Biden replies: “There’s two ways people know when something is important. One, when it’s so clear when it’s passed, that everybody understands it.”

Obamacare was 2300 pages of legalese when it passed. It has since swelled to more than 20,000 regulations.

Biden continues: “No one did understand Obamacare. Including the way it was rolled out, and the gentleman’s right, it said you could keep your doctor if you wanted to, but you couldn’t keep your doctor if you wanted to necessarily. He’s dead right about that.”

According to Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was more right than she let on all those years ago when she said the Democrats would have to pass Obamacare before the nation could find out what’s in it.

That’s called a pig in a poke, a deal you should never take because you don’t know the whole picture. It’s also not how legislation is supposed to work in a representative republic. But it’s what the Democrats did, by Biden’s own admission.

On the other hand, Obama did earn PolitiFact’s 2013 Lie of the Year for his signature Obamacare sales pitch.

Here’s the video of Biden’s admission. We await the media ignoring this, or writing “Republicans pounce!” headlines if they get around to covering it.