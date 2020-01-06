send
Election 2020

Joaquin Phoenix Urges Celebrities Not to 'Take Private Jets' to Award Shows

By Nicholas Ballasy 2020-01-06T00:02:19
chat comments

Actor Joaquin Phoenix asked celebrities to stop taking private jet trips as a way to fight climate change.

“It’s really nice that so many people have come up and sent their well wishes to Australia but we have to do more than that. It’s such a beautiful gesture. I’ve not always been a virtuous man. I'm learning so much," Phoenix said when accepting the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama on Sunday evening for his role in Joker.

“It’s great to vote but sometimes we have to take that responsibility on ourselves and make changes and sacrifices in our own lives and I hope that we can do that,” he told the audience. “We don’t have to take private jets to Palm Springs for the awards, sometimes, or back, please. And I’ll try to do better and I hope you will too.”

Phoenix started off his acceptance speech by thanking "the Hollywood Foreign Press for recognizing and acknowledging the link between animal, agriculture, and climate change."

“It’s a very bold move, making tonight plant-based, and it really sends a powerful message," Phoenix said.

