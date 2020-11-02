Election 2020

Electioneering? Pennsylvania AG Preemptively Claims Trump Will Lose the State

By Jeff Reynolds Nov 02, 2020 12:14 PM ET
In what appears to be a blatant attempt at electioneering and, at minimum, extreme bias, the attorney general of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, tweeted on Saturday that President Donald Trump is going to lose the state. Shapiro also accused Trump of actively attempting voter suppression. Instead of signaling his intention to protect all of the state’s voters equally, Shapiro’s tweet made it appear that he had no intention of giving Trump supporters a fair shake.

The tweet reads, “If all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose. That’s why he’s working overtime to subtract as many votes as possible from this process. For the record, he’s 0-6 against us in court. We’ve protected voting rights. Now, ignore the noise—vote!” In the tweet, Shapiro linked an op-ed disguised as a news article that covered Trump’s appearance in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Major Endorsement Boosts Trump’s Chances in Pennsylvania

Geraghty, of course, has a legitimate point. The guy in charge of enforcing the law has expressed extreme public bias against a potential party in future legal proceedings regarding the election while crowing about his legal record in prior cases. If this were a jury pool, he would have disqualified himself out of the gate. In fact, with this cocky and biased public statement, he’s given the Trump campaign an argument that Shapiro should recuse himself from any legal challenges it may need to mount in Pennsylvania in the days after Election Day.

The potential for mass voter fraud, after Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court ruled that vote counters didn’t need to verify signatures on mail-in ballots, was one reason I didn’t give Trump the state when I wargamed the Electoral College. This stance from the radical leftist attorney general for Pennsylvania seals it. How can anyone have confidence in a dispassionate, unbiased vote count in that state?

For the record, this is how I think things shake out on Tuesday (or in December, or whenever the legal challenges end):

