Can Trump Actually Win California? Watch This Video Before You Scoff

The group that put the TRUMP sign up on California’s I-405 to mimic the famous Hollywood sign thinks Trump can win the state in the Electoral College.

Wait, don’t laugh. Stick with it long enough to watch this video.

The video they produced captures all of the positive elements of the Trump campaign, and why he won in the first place. Now, I’ve been in politics long enough to get jaded and uninspired by the vast majority of candidates, speeches, ads, and emotional appeals.

This video actually gave me chills. What did it were the words spoken by Trump himself, mocking those who said he could never win California, and his bold response to doubters:

I’ve been told by all these geniuses. There are all these brilliant guys, they all say, “Oh, you can’t win the state of California.” I think we can. The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you should be that you must keep pushing ahead. You must keep pushing forward. If I give you one message to hold in your hearts today, it’s this: Never, ever give up. There will be times in your life you’ll want to quit. You’ll want to go home. NEVER, EVER QUIT. You never quit. Relish the opportunity to be an outsider. Embrace that label. Being an outsider is fine. Embrace the label. Because it’s the outsiders that change the world, and make a real and lasting difference. Treat the word ‘impossible’ as nothing more than motivation. The more people tell you it’s not possible, that it can’t be done, the more you should be absolutely determined to prove them wrong.

Freaking chills, man.

Hat tip to our friend Kira Davis over at RedState:

Wow. The group that installed that 405 freeway TRUMP sign has come forward with a pro-Trump campaign video and IT IS 🔥. Could @realDonaldTrump flip California? pic.twitter.com/qrTEN3z0jX — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) October 30, 2020

Kira wrote:

If you had asked me in 2018 if I thought there was any chance in hell Trump could flip the Golden State I’d have said you were out of your mind for even suggesting it. In March of this year I changed my mind, and published an article predicting the possibility of a flip for Trump. That was before lockdowns, before school closures, before Uber and Lyft were threatening to leave the state, before businesses closed, before riots and looting, before Defund the Police…even before all these horrors California was feeling ripe for a flip, mainly due to the horrific AB5 law that decimated the gig economy and eliminated nearly 300 job categories overnight. I’d never seen so many true blue Democrats ready to cross the aisle. It’s only gotten worse here. I’ve never seen it like this in my 12 years as a Californian, and my friends who are native to this state say the same thing. Watching this ad gave me the chills. I do believe there’s a path for Trump to flip this state. Perhaps it is a steep climb, but I no longer consider it an impossibility.

Blue states suddenly seem a little less blue. If the internal polling I’m hearing in Oregon is any indication (and I’m desperately hoping it is), California may not be the only reliably Democratic state in play on November 3.

