It Looks Like Joe Biden Expects to Lose in South Carolina, His 'Firewall' State

Joe Biden went from expecting victories in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada to failing miserably in all three states. With momentum clearly on the side of socialist Bernie Sanders, Biden is clearly losing confidence in his ability to win South Carolina, which he went to early after anticipating an embarrassing defeat in New Hampshire—not even bothering with Nevada. South Carolina, he said, was his firewall that he had to win to stay alive in this race.

Well, his attitude has suddenly changed and he is now claiming that he never said South Carolina was his "firewall."

CBS News’ Margaret Brennan asked Biden on "Face The Nation" on Sunday about his losing support in South Carolina with black voters, which Biden claimed was because of the money being spent by Tom Steyer and Mike Bloomberg in the state.

"South Carolina, though, was your firewall," she replied.

"You've said it's my firewall," Biden rebutted.

"Your campaign has said it's your firewall," which Biden again denied, causing Brennan to looked shocked at the obvious lie.

"I've never said it—I said 'I'm going to do well there,'" Biden claimed. "And I'll do well there, and I'll do well beyond there, as well."

"What does 'do well' mean for you?" she asked.

Biden clearly didn't want to answer that question, so he responded: "Look, you guys can do all the pontificating about what it means—that's not my job."

Joe Biden FALSELY claims he never said South Carolina was his firewall. pic.twitter.com/gAw4aT3caP — Matt Margolis ???? (@mattmargolis) February 24, 2020

Does that sound like a guy who's confident about South Carolina? Earlier this month he told NBC that "I think I have a real firewall in South Carolina," before predicting a strong showing in Super Tuesday states with significant African American populations. "I don't think that this is like it has been in the past, that if you haven't won the first two that you're done."

Biden set the standard for his performance in South Carolina. But now he's not even confident enough to place all his chips on the state—so much so that he's actually lying about his past statements about South Carolina being his firewall.

Joe Biden's campaign is in a tailspin and he knows it. Moving the goalposts won't change a thing.

