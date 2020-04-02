Is the 2020 Election Essentially Over?
It sure seems that way, doesn't it? No one is talking about the Democratic nominees anymore. Bernie Sanders has vanished from sight, and Joe Biden is relegated to barking "is this thing ON?" into a microphone, live-streaming his ramblings about the Chinese coronavirus to a handful of the faithful (or maybe just Jill and a bevy of highly paid and barely talented political consultants).
A peek at Google Trends, which measures search traffic, shows a devastating decline in searches for information about poor Joe Biden over the last 30 days.
https://pjmedia.com/election/is-the-2020-election-essentially-over/