Is Jerry Nadler's Seat Up for Grabs? This Republican Thinks He Can Beat Him

Dylan Stevenson is running for Jerry Nadler's seat in the 10th district of New York. Beating one of the dinosaurs of Congress, who has a massive war chest, is an uphill battle, but it's time for new blood in the House. So many of our representatives stay in office way too long, making a lifelong career out of politics. Is this what the founders envisioned: members of Congress who have been there for fifty years and literally die in office? Nadler's politics are terrible, but it appears his health is, too, having been caught on camera sleeping or nearly passing out during hearings. When will this man retire and go get some rest?

Stevenson is bringing a young vibe to the 10th district, but will it be enough? Is NYC a lost cause? Stevenson doesn't think so. Tune into my exclusive interview with him live at CPAC.

