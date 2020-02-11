Iowa Cock-Up Continues as Sign at Democratic Party Press Conference Commits Suicide

A sign gracing the podium for the Iowa Democratic Party leader committed suicide during a press conference to discuss the Iowa caucus' failures. It is unknown whether the sign left a note, but if it had, it would have read: "Trump 2020."

Reminder: These are the people who want to run the American healthcare system, yet are unable to count votes accurately, use an app properly, or even attach a sign to a podium for a press conference without failing miserably.

Dem Caucus Fail: “Sign Falls off Podium as Iowa Party Leader Explains Latest on Caucuses” pic.twitter.com/6RV07tZTgB #maga — Matt Batzel (@MattBatzel) February 11, 2020

I have no idea what this guy is saying. I just rewound it a million times to watch the desperate sign leaping for freedom from this mess. Could there be a more appropriate video to sum up the Iowa disaster? Are the tallies even in yet? I think the only thing we can say for certain is that Trump won the Iowa caucuses.

Predictably, the left media is out demanding that caucuses go away now since they don't know how to run them. CNN reported the absurdity of the process: "At caucuses, people who are neighbors go to the same location, stand in corners along with other people who support the same candidate and pressure each other to change sides."

This really happens. I had a friend working on the Hillary campaign in 2008 and during the Iowa caucuses, he reported that major intimidation was occurring from Obama drones who were heckling old ladies to change sides. Why does anyone think this is fun? Just get a pencil, go into a booth, and check a box. It's not hard.

But Democrats make everything harder and I'm glad America got to see this glaring illustration of it. Rest in peace, Iowa caucus sign. Your struggle is over.

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter