Hillary Clinton Weighs in on Possibility of Being Bloomberg's VP Pick

Vice President Hillary Clinton. How does that sound to you? If you spent Trump's first inauguration screaming to the skies, and your every waking moment since then has been devoted to somehow removing Bad Orange Man from office, it probably sounds pretty good. When you heard the rumor that Michael Bloomberg was considering Hillary as his VP, maybe it gave you a tiny glimmer of hope. Maybe you foresaw a day, not long from now, when some of the anger and shame you've felt since November 8, 2016, could finally be wiped away. Maybe Bloomberg/Clinton 2020 could make life good again. Maybe you could stop grieving.

If that's what you thought... too bad!

Brie Stimson, Fox News:

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Tuesday reportedly shut down rumors that she might consider serving as Michael Bloomberg’s running mate if he were to win the Democratic presidential nomination.

"Oh no! I'm just waiting and watching as this plays out. I will support whoever the nominee is,” she told the moderator while in Puerto Rico for a Clinton Global Initiative event.

Last week, the 2016 Democratic nominee played down the idea that she could be a vice presidential pick, telling Ellen DeGeneres on her show, "Well, that's not going to happen, but no.”

So she'll support the Democratic nominee, even if the Democratic nominee is Bernie Sanders, who she openly hates. Okey-doke!

Bloomberg picking Hillary to be his VP didn't sound plausible to me in the first place, because he doesn't seem like a man with a death wish. Sure, he's throwing money around like he's got one year to live, but Vice President Hillary would ensure it. People who stand between the Clintons and power have an odd habit of dying under mysterious circumstances. If Hillary were suddenly placed a heartbeat away from the big brass ring she's been chasing her whole life, how many heartbeats would Bloomberg have left? If he picked Hillary to be his VP, his next hire would be a food-taster.

The only hope left for Hillary fans is to remember that she is an inveterate, incurable prevaricator. Just because she says she's not considering it, that doesn't necessarily mean she's not considering it.

Look on the bright side, all you #Resisters: Hillary's a liar!