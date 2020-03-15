This Is Trending on Twitter After the Biden-Sanders Debate—And It's PERFECT!
After several Democrat debates featuring over a dozen candidates, I was hoping for something much better out of the debate Sunday night between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.
Instead, we got two crusty old white men, one borderline senile, the other a crazy socialist, basically yelling at each other as they each tried to catch the other in a gotcha moment. It was almost painful to watch the two bicker. I couldn't help thinking of one particular movie as I was watching this trainwreck of a debate take place.
And apparently, a lot of other people did too. By the time it was over, "Grumpy Old Men" was trending on Twitter.
And boy did Twitter ever nail it perfectly:
Frankly, I'd rather watch the movie.
