Election 2020

This Is Trending on Twitter After the Biden-Sanders Debate—And It's PERFECT!

By Matt Margolis 2020-03-15T22:27:42
chat comments

After several Democrat debates featuring over a dozen candidates, I was hoping for something much better out of the debate Sunday night between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

Instead, we got two crusty old white men, one borderline senile, the other a crazy socialist, basically yelling at each other as they each tried to catch the other in a gotcha moment. It was almost painful to watch the two bicker. I couldn't help thinking of one particular movie as I was watching this trainwreck of a debate take place.

And apparently, a lot of other people did too. By the time it was over, "Grumpy Old Men" was trending on Twitter.

And boy did Twitter ever nail it perfectly:

Frankly, I'd rather watch the movie.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama's Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

https://pjmedia.com/election/heres-what-is-trending-on-twitter-after-the-biden-sanders-debate-and-its-perfect/

