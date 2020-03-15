This Is Trending on Twitter After the Biden-Sanders Debate—And It's PERFECT!

After several Democrat debates featuring over a dozen candidates, I was hoping for something much better out of the debate Sunday night between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

Instead, we got two crusty old white men, one borderline senile, the other a crazy socialist, basically yelling at each other as they each tried to catch the other in a gotcha moment. It was almost painful to watch the two bicker. I couldn't help thinking of one particular movie as I was watching this trainwreck of a debate take place.

And apparently, a lot of other people did too. By the time it was over, "Grumpy Old Men" was trending on Twitter.

And boy did Twitter ever nail it perfectly:

grumpy old men reboot is more political than i expected — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) March 16, 2020

This is the Grumpy Old Men Debate. pic.twitter.com/C1pB6uKrhS — Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) March 16, 2020

Looks like CNN has become a movie channel. Tonight they are showing ‘Grumpy Old Men’. #Debate pic.twitter.com/LjJkB4S5Z4 — Matt Coatney (@Coatman1) March 16, 2020

Personally, I liked Grumpy Old Men so much better when it was Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau. This remake is so unnecessary. #DemDebate — Rich Zeoli (@Richzeoli) March 16, 2020

This debate is like a bad stereotype of grumpy old men.



We're talking the Grandpa from Simpsons level stuff. — Watch Hoaxed! (@Cernovich) March 16, 2020

Grumpy Old Men 3 is pretty good. — cali badger ?? (@calibadger) March 16, 2020

When I seen Grumpy Old Men trending I knew it was about the debate. — #NeverTrumper ?? (@horrorgothfan) March 16, 2020

Frankly, I'd rather watch the movie.

_____

