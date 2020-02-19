Former Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang Makes a Surprising Career Change

He was one of the most talented and energetic people in the Democratic presidential field. And more than a few people were sad when tech entrepreneur Andrew Wang pulled out of the presidential race a few days ago.

But now Yang is going to jump to the other side of the camera.

I’m excited to join @CNN to help shed light on the election and the candidates’ experiences. Learned a lot these past months and am glad to contribute to the public discussion. — Andrew Yang?? (@AndrewYang) February 19, 2020

He'll join other Leftists on CNN to talk about the 2020 presidential race.

Joining the media is just a giant middle finger to all of your supporters yang. This aint it man! — Yang Gang (@BillWachowski) February 19, 2020

Some people didn't quite understand why he was jumping to, of all places, CNN:

Media screwed you over in the debates and with the amount of coverage they gave you, and you turn around and accept a postion from them? pic.twitter.com/bO6SCX6sF9 — K. Silkwood (@EnterNameHere01) February 19, 2020

This makes me go hmm. I find it odd for a candidate who was suppressed by the MSM, complained about it, now to be joining them as a paid staffer. I will judge you based on your integrity, your ability to speak truth to this corporate power & courage to stand up for the people. — Donna #Tulsi2020 ?? #NoWarWithIran ?? (@DonnaLynnNH) February 19, 2020

Considering that the network has done a fantastic job of ruining its brand, Yang will have to go a long way to bring gravitas to the discussion.

Some people were hoping that Yang would be Bernie Sanders's vice presidential pick, but for the time being anyway, Yang will be on TV. He started Wednesday.

That was fast.