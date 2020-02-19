Former Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang Makes a Surprising Career Change
He was one of the most talented and energetic people in the Democratic presidential field. And more than a few people were sad when tech entrepreneur Andrew Wang pulled out of the presidential race a few days ago.
But now Yang is going to jump to the other side of the camera.
He'll join other Leftists on CNN to talk about the 2020 presidential race.
Some people didn't quite understand why he was jumping to, of all places, CNN:
Considering that the network has done a fantastic job of ruining its brand, Yang will have to go a long way to bring gravitas to the discussion.
Some people were hoping that Yang would be Bernie Sanders's vice presidential pick, but for the time being anyway, Yang will be on TV. He started Wednesday.
That was fast.
