Former NFL Player: 'Donald Trump Will Get Over 20% of the Black Vote'

Former NFL player Jack Brewer says that he expects 20 percent or more of African Americans to vote for Donald Trump next year. He also believes that this incredibly high percentage will be responsible for Trump being reelected.

According to Brewer (who was also an Obama fundraiser and who is black himself), "[t]here is an awakening going on right now in the country. I'm going to take the guy who's actually putting in the policies that are going to make life better for my young black son and my young black daughter, versus somebody who gives me lipservice -- like, unfortunately, the Democrats have done for our community for years."

"Donald Trump," he goes on to say in the Washington Times, "will get over 20% of the black vote. That is what’s going to win the election. Why? Because there hasn’t been a Republican to even try to go in and talk to the black community. They don’t go there. They don’t even try. I think he’s trying, finally."

Brewer went on to say that although he isn't exactly a fan of Trump's behavior on Twitter, "that doesn't mean that I'm going to deny the policies. I know how far we've come. I want the end to be a better livelihood for us. So if I have a guy who may be a hot head and says things sometimes that make you mad, I'm going to choose policy over personality."

And when it comes to policies, Trump has been downright impressive. Black unemployment is 5.5%, its lowest level ever recorded. What's more, black median household incomes in the five U.S. metropolitan areas with the largest black populations — New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas and Washington, D.C. — have increased with a 7% jump in Washington and 21% (!) in Atlanta.

Those are amazing numbers, and they are the most important reasons why Brewer is sure that over 20% of African Americans will end up voting for Trump next year.

Another reason, he argues, is the way Democrats have treated Trump. The Russia collusion investigation and now the impeachment hoax are, Brewer says, "causing black voters to view Mr. Trump more sympathetically. That’s what it feels like to be black. Black people have been abused and taken advantage of by the police and the FBI since the beginning of time. When you talk about the FBI changing up documents and pushing a narrative, and they don’t have any recourse? That’s very familiar to black people."

The two taken together -- unfair persecution plus amazing economic results -- are enough in Brewer's eyes to a) guarantee historically massive black support for Trump (aside from Ford, other Republican presidential candidates could've only dreamed of such numbers) and b) his victory. Whether that will end up being true remains to be seen, but even with, say, 15 percent support among African Americans Trump will be virtually invincible.

