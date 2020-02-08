FLASHBACK: Bernie Sanders Was 'Excited' and 'Impressed' by the Rise of Dictator Fidel Castro

While it is debatable whether Bernie Sanders or Pete Buttigieg won the Iowa caucuses, the popularity of Bernie Sanders has Democrat Party insiders on edge, and with good reason.

Zack Parkinson, deputy director of communications for the Trump campaign, shared a 1986 video clip of Bernie Sanders praising the rise of Fidel Castro in Cuba.

“But, I remember, for some reason or another, being very excited when Fidel Castro made the revolution in Cuba," Bernie is seen saying while speaking at the University of Vermont in 1986. "I was a kid and I remember that. It just seemed right and appropriate that poor people were rising up against the ugly rich people.”

Sanders said it made him want to "puke" during the 1960 Kennedy-Nixon debate when John F. Kennedy expressed his opposition to communism, pushing Nixon to be tougher on Cuba. "At that time [...] I was very excited and impressed by the Cuban Revolution. And there was Kennedy and Nixon talking about which particular method they should use about to destroy the revolution."

"I actually got up from the room and almost left to puke. Because for the first time in my adult life, what I was seeing is the Democrats and Republicans ... clearly that there really wasn't a whole lot of difference between the two," Sanders said.

And Sanders has made his position on the Castro regime and authoritarian socialists perfectly clear



In 1986, he said he was "excited" and "impressed" by the rise of Fidel Castro while Kennedy's opposition to communism in Cuba made him want to "puke"pic.twitter.com/eZU5Gv7Kcs https://t.co/gdvEi1cavl — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) February 8, 2020

This video was unearthed at least a year ago, but it has once again been making the rounds on social media, as have others, and shows you the kind of trouble the Democratic Party will be in, should Bernie Sanders win the nomination.

