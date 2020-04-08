FINALLY: Bernie Sanders Drops Out of Presidential Race

Socialist U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has finally dropped out of the 2020 presidential race. Sanders announced his decision in a conference call with staff Wednesday morning and plans to speak to supports at 11:45 a.m. ET.

After some early victories in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada, the one-time frontrunner ultimately failed to win enough delegates after a surprising comeback by Joe Biden after his victory in South Carolina.

While Joe Biden's path to the nomination is now secure, Biden faces other hurdles during the remainder of the campaign. The coronavirus pandemic has essentially halted all campaigning, and while Biden has tried to use his "shadow briefings" as a demonstration of his leadership, they've been one disaster after another.

Biden also faces other challenges. He suffers from a major enthusiasm gap. Trump voters are more than twice as enthusiastic about voting for Trump as Biden voters are for voting for him. While Bernie is likely to urge his supporters to vote for Joe Biden, a recent poll shows that 15 percent of Bernie supporters will actually choose Trump over Biden. Biden also has repeatedly plagiarized Trump's coronavirus response, and, after opposing Trump's travel ban with China and calling it xenophobic, he flip-flopped on the issue, supporting Trump's action.

With the coronavirus putting Biden's campaign on the sidelines and Trump being front and center during the crisis, it will be hard for Biden to mount an effective campaign.

This story is developing.